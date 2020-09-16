Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/09/2020 00:37

News

Print this

Bribery probe into co-owner of ill-fated Kemerovo mall completed

Context
Tags: Fire, Bribery, Investigative Committee, Kemerovo region, Russia
17:52 15/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 15 (RAPSI) – Investigation into a co-owner of Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall that became a site of deadly fire killing 60 people in Russia's Kemerovo in March 2018 was completed, according to a statement of the Investigative Committee’s press service.

Vishnevsky stands charged with the 7-million-ruble bribe giving (about $100,000) to an organized criminal group headed by an official to the regional construction inspection’s chief Tanzilia Komkova.

Vishnevsky, ex-CEO of the Kemerovo confectionary complex and co-owner of the burnt mall, left Russia in 2016. He was arrested in absentia and put on the international wanted list. He was charged with giving a bribe and arrested in absentia in relation to the investigation into the mall fire case. In March 2019, he was arrested in Poland. In April 2020, he was extradited to Russia.

According to investigators, in 2013-2014, Vishnevsky through an intermediary gave a 7-million-ruble bribe to the regional construction inspection’s chief Tanzilia Komkova, her son Eduard and CEO of ISK Resource company Nikita Cherednichenko. The bribe was allegedly designated for help in favor of Vishnevsky. Komkova, her son and Cherednichenko have been put in detention.

In total, there are 15 defendants in the case over the deadly fire. Depending on their alleged role, they are charged with negligent homicide, fire safety breach resulted in multiple deaths, provision of substandard services and negligence.

The fire occurred in the mall on March 25, 2018. According to investigators, 60 people including dozens of children were killed by fire. Initially it was reported that 64 people died.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Bribery probe into co-owner of ill-fated Kemerovo mall completed

17:52 15/09/2020 Investigation into a co-owner of Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall that became a site of deadly fire killing 60 people in Russia's Kemerovo in March 2018 was completed.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bill to exempt multi-child families from land tax reaches Russia’s State Duma

17:40 15/09/2020 A bill stipulating exemption of families with three or more minor children from paying land use taxes has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament.

Bribery probe into co-owner of ill-fated Kemerovo mall completed

17:52 15/09/2020 Investigation into a co-owner of Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall that became a site of deadly fire killing 60 people in Russia's Kemerovo in March 2018 was completed.

Businessman recovers $40K from Russia’s Finance Ministry for unlawful prosecution

18:06 15/09/2020 Entrepreneur Yury Chub could recover three million rubles (about $40,000) from Russia’s Finance Ministry for unlawful prosecution continuing over almost 14 years.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100