11/09/2020 17:01

Moscow court to decide on detention of Trade Ministry official accused of fraud

Tags: Fraud, Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court, Trade Ministry, Russia
15:46 11/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 11 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court will hear an investigators’ motion to place deputy head of the Electronic Industries Department of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade Anton Isayev in detention on Friday, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Isayev is charged with fraud.

On Thursday, law enforcement raided Isayev’s office and premises of the Central Scientific - Research Institute (CRI) Electronics.

