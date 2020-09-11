Chair of Moscow City Court asks to terminate her powers

14:48 11/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 11 (RAPSI) – The Higher Judges' Qualifications Board will consider an application filed by the Moscow City Court’s Chairperson Olga Yegorova seeking termination of her powers on September 22, the Board’s press service has told RAPSI.

If the application is granted, her authority will be terminated on October 23, 2020.

Yegorova has voluntary submitted the application for removal. In August, the Higher Judges' Qualifications Board recommended Chairman of the South District Military Court Mikhail Ptitsyn for the post of the Moscow City Court’s Chairperson.

Yegorova has worked in the Moscow City Court since 1988. In 2000, she was appointed as the court’s Chairwoman.



