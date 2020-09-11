Ex-banker jailed for 7.5 years in $1.6 million embezzlement case

12:22 11/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 11 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court has sentenced a former deputy chairman of board of the bank Legion Victor Brusentsev to 7.5 years in penal coliny for 122 million-ruble ($1.6 million) embezzlement, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office has told RAPSI.

Additionally, Brusentsev has been fined 800,000 rubles ($10,700).

Ex-advisor to the bank board Andrey Batishchev received the same term and fine.

Other defendants Dmitry Khaykov and Mikhail Korolkov have been setencened to 4.5 years in jail and a 500,000-ruble ($6,700) fine and 6 years behind bars and a 600,000-ruble ($8,000) fine respectively.

In 2014, the accomplices issued knowingly unreturnable credits to firms under their control and concluded fictious deals and assignment agreements. They thus embezzled 122 million rubles from the credit organization, according to the prosecutors’ statement.

Legion bank was declared insolvent in September 2017 by the Moscow Commercial Court.



