Alleged hacker to go on trial on $140K cyber fraud allegations

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:10 10/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 10 (RAPSI) – Alleged hacker Alexander Feshchenko will stand trial in Kovrov, a town in Russia’s Vladimir Region, in a case over embezzling 10.8 million rubles ($130,000) from three local enterprises through hacking attacks, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to investigators, between September and November 2018, Feshchenko conspired with unidentified persons to distribute on the Internet malicious software and receive illegal access to local computers of the town’s commercial organizations. Using forged documents, accomplices stole 10.8 million rubles from the businessmen, the statement reads.

Feshchenko stands charged with cyber fraud and hacking.

Investigation into unidentified persons involved in the crime is ongoing, according to prosecutors.



