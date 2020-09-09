Ex-Deputy Chair of Moscow Commercial Court challenges her dismissal

© pixabay.com

15:03 09/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 9 (RAPSI) – Former Deputy Chairperson of the Moscow Commercial Court Olga Aleksandrova has challenged a decision of the of the Higher Judges' Qualifications Board terminating her powers, the court press service informs RAPSI on Wednesday.

The case is to be heard on October 1, according to the statement.

In July 2020, the Board found that certain Aleksandrova’s actions had harmed the reputation of a judge and diminished the authority of the judiciary after hearing her subordinate evidence that than Deputy Chair of the Moscow Commercial Court attempted to force her to pass a certain ruling in a dispute.

Aleksandrova denies any such wrongdoing, the statement reads.