Protection of interests of businesses and citizens is priority amid pandemic – Supreme Court Head

17:30 08/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 8 (RAPSI) – In the period of the pandemic protection of interests of businesses and citizens has become a priority, Russian Supreme Court Chair Vyacheslav Lebedev believes.

Efficient protection of interests of economic entities via administrative proceedings facilitates a better investment climate, whereas protection of the rights of consumers is a key legal institution in a socially oriented state; these issues were of prime importance amid the pandemic, Lebedev said in his opening remarks at the Forum of the BRICS Supreme Courts’ Chairpersons on Tuesday.

The Chair of Russia’s Supreme Court reminded that the Forum could be held in such a difficult epidemiological situation due to modern technologies permitting to work distantly.

The event was to facilitate mutual understanding as to issues of administration of justice, confidence and cooperation building, exchange of experience among legal systems, Lebedev observed.

The interaction of Supreme Courts is becoming a must in the situation of new global challenges, among them those relating to the pandemic, which affected the work of national judiciary systems of the participants, the Chair of Russia’s Supreme Court noted.

Representatives of Supreme Courts of countries being the members of BRICS met in Moscow to discuss problems relating to protection of interests of economic entities by means of administrative proceedings and rights of consumers in the current economic environment on September 8. The event is held in the form of a videoconference. The conference is attended by Chairman of Russia’s Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev as well as heads of Supreme Courts of Brazil, China, India, and South Africa.