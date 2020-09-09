Military historian sentenced by Moscow court to 12.5 years in jail for treason

© flickr.com/ Ilya Schurov

16:54 08/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 8 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Tuesday ordered military historian Andrey Zhukov to 12.5 years in a high-security penal colony for treason, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Historian and retired officer Zhukov was arrested in June 2018. According to the prosecution, between November 2010 and January 2012, the Russian citizen transmitted information classified as state secret to a representative of a foreign state.

