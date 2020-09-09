Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
09/09/2020 01:31

News

Print this

Military historian sentenced by Moscow court to 12.5 years in jail for treason

Tags: History, Treason, Moscow City Court, Army, Russia, Moscow
16:54 08/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 8 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Tuesday ordered military historian Andrey Zhukov to 12.5 years in a high-security penal colony for treason, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Historian and retired officer Zhukov was arrested in June 2018. According to the prosecution, between November 2010 and January 2012, the Russian citizen transmitted information classified as state secret to a representative of a foreign state.

The case was heard behind closed doors.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Military historian sentenced by Moscow court to 12.5 years in jail for treason

16:54 08/09/2020 The Moscow City Court on Tuesday ordered military historian Andrey Zhukov to 12.5 years in a high-security penal colony for treason.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Protection of interests of businesses and citizens is priority amid pandemic – Supreme Court Head

17:30 08/09/2020 In the period of the pandemic protection of interests of businesses and citizens has become a priority, Russian Supreme Court Chair Vyacheslav Lebedev believes.

Military historian sentenced by Moscow court to 12.5 years in jail for treason

16:54 08/09/2020 The Moscow City Court on Tuesday ordered military historian Andrey Zhukov to 12.5 years in a high-security penal colony for treason.

Debtors may be discharged due to financial difficulties during pandemic – Supreme Court

16:12 08/09/2020 The Supreme Court of Russia allowed exemption of debtors from responsibility for payment delays if they found themselves in a sticky financial situation because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100