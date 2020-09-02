Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Penal facilities in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region lack mother-and-child homes – ombudsman

Tags: Parental rights, Rights of minors, Penitentiary system, Leningrad Region, Russia
12:18 02/09/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, September 2 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – Correctional institutions of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region have no functioning facilities where women giving birth in penal colonies could live with their children, the Office of St. Petersburg Rights Commissioner Alexander Shishlov informs RAPSI on Wednesday.

The fact was revealed when the Ombudsman studied a case of a convicted woman, who gave birth in a penal colony run by the St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN). The body reported that no such home existed at any correctional facility it operated.

The case of this young convicted woman was reported to the St. Petersburg Ombudsman by city rights activist Grigory Mikhnov-Vaitenko; Leningrad Region Children Ombudsman Tamara Litvinova and rights activist Leonid Agafonov took part in settling the situation in the interests of the child.

