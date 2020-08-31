Jury selection in case of two sisters accused of father’s murder set for mid-fall

© AGN Moskva, Alexander Avilov

MOSCOW, August 31 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Monday rescheduled jury selection in a case against sisters Krestina and Angelina Khachaturyan, who stand charged with killing their father, for October 5, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

The court took such a decision due to the health conditions of victims in the case who had indicated their willingness to take part in the trial and had filed a motion for the hearing adjournment.

On August 3, the Moscow City Court extended a restraining order against the two sisters for the hearings duration and restricted their right to take part in mass events.

A case against their younger sister Maria, who was a minor when the murder was committed, would be considered by the Basmanny District Court of Moscow. The hearing is scheduled for August 10. During the trial, three judges are to decide on compulsory medical treatment for the girl.

The sisters are charged with murder committed by a group of people in conspiracy. Currently, they are banned from certain actions including leaving their apartment from 9 pm to 7 am, sending and receiving mail, using communications tools except telephone for ambulance, law enforcement and rescue and emergency calls.

According to the investigation, on July 27, 2018, the body of a 56-year man with multiple stab and slash wounds was found in a multiple family dwelling in south-east Moscow. His three daughters aged 17 – 19 were arrested on suspicion of the murder. During the interrogation, they pled guilty and accused the late father of the long-time abuse. Defense insisted that the girl had murdered their father in the situation of statutory self-defense.