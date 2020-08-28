Рейтинг@Mail.ru
28/08/2020 01:14

Moscow attorney fined $4,000 for giving bribe to police officer

Tags: Fine, Bribery, Police, Prosecutor's office, Vladimir, Russia, Moscow
17:54 27/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 27 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s town of Vladimir has fined Moscow attorney Sergey Zhugan 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for giving a bribe to a police officer, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the regional Prosecutor’s Office.

According to prosecutors, the defendant has transferred 50,000 rubles ($700) from his bank account to a card of a police officer who received the funds and used them on his own volition. Investigators claimed the lawyer attempted to hush up an administrative matter over an auto-pedestrian accident.

The police officer, who had received a 50,000-ruble bribe, has been fined 500,000 rubles (about $7,000) and barred from holding law enforcement positions for 3 years.


