Police carry out pre-investigation probe over hospitalization of Navalny

© RAPSI

13:13 27/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 27 (RAPSI) – Investigators of the Siberian Federal District’ transport police conduct a pre-investigation check over hospitalization of Alexey Navalny in Omsk on August 20, the Interior Ministry’s press service reports Thursday.

As part of the probe, the police searched a hotel room where Navalny stayed and examined objects and sites on his route. Over 100 items which may be evidence were seized; video records were analyzed. More than 20 criminal examinations are conducted including medical forensic, biological and physical and chemical evaluations. By today, no potent or narcotic substances were found, the police statement reads.

Last week, a plane departed from Tomsk to Moscow with Navalny onboard urgently landed in Omsk after the blogger became heartily sick. He was taken to a hospital in coma. Later, he was transported to Berlin. Russian medics said no poison was found in the blogger’s body.