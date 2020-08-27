Former Mayor of Russia’s Chelyabinsk faces bribery trial

11:49 27/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 27 (RAPSI) – Ex-Mayor of Russia’s Chelyabinsk Yevgeny Teftelev will stand trial in a local court on bribe taking charges, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office has told RAPSI.

According to the investigation, from September 2015 to April 2019, the accused acting as Chelyabinsk head and then as deputy Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region along with a capital construction chief of the city’s administration received bribes totaling 2.5 million rubles (over $33,000) from a construction organization’s director for the common protection during conclusion and execution of municipal construction contracts in Chelyabinsk.

The defendant admitted his guilt in full, the prosecutors said.

During the probe, property and monetary assets of Teftelev and his close relative worth over 60 million rubles (about $800,000) were seized.