Over 1 mln attempts to carry arms and armaments at courts recorded in 3 years – bailiffs

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:38 26/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 26 (RAPSI) – In the last 3 years officers of the Federal Bailiff Service have reveled 1.3 million attempts to carry prohibited items, including arms and armaments, at court buildings, according to the Service’s head Dmitry Aristov.

The attempts were suppressed on a pass stage, Aristov said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Bailiffs also actively assist police in apprehension of wanted persons and organize compulsory process for persons default. There were 1.8 million of such compulsory processes, the official added.