Defendants in $2.3 mln Russtroybank embezzlement case go on trial

Tags: Embezzlement, Banking, Moscow's Meshchansky District Court, The Prosecutor General's Office, Russia
17:25 26/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 26 (RAPSI) – A former vice-president of the Russian Construction Bank (Russtroybank) and his acquaintance indicted of a 175 million-ruble ($2.3 million) embezzlement  will stand trial in Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports Wednesday.

According to the investigation, in 2015 the bank’s vice-president, ex-chairman of the management board of the credit organization Andrey Strukov and other unidentified persons conspired to steal the bank’s money. They organized granting of knowingly impaired loans to firms under their control failing to conduct financial and operational activities. Thus, they caused damage worth 175 million rubles to Russtroybank.

A case against Strukov is under separate inquiry. He escaped and was put on the international wanted list.

The Russian Construction Bank (Russtroybank was declared bankrupt in February 2016.

