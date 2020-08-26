St. Petersburg metro petition to recognize its brand commonly known in Russia dismissed

© flickr.com/ Ninara

MOSCOW, August 26 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Intellectual Property Court (IP Court) has upheld a decision of the Russian Federal Agency for Intellectual Property, Patents and Trademarks (Rospatent) refusing to recognize the corporate logo of the St. Petersburg metropolitan as a trademark brand commonly known in Russia, according to the court materials.

The applicant challenged a decision of the Chamber for Patent Disputes of May 20, 2019.

The Chamber found no evidence that as on January 1, 2018, the trademark was famous across the territory of the Russian Federation.

In April 2018, Rospatent dismissed the respective application of the St. Petersburg metro.

Nevertheless, in February 2019 the IP Court revoked the Rospatent decision saying the body was to review the application.

The Court found that the evidence presented by the applicant, in particular presenting “tourist capital of Russia” status of St. Petersburg, what it believed resulted in common knowledge of the brand of its metropolitan in this country and in the world, as its main argument was not enough to grant its petition.