Foreigner imprisoned for 8 years in Russia for abetting terrorism

11:59 26/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 26 (RAPSI) – The Second West District Military Court has passed an 8-year prison sentence on a foreigner living in the Kaluga Region founding him guilty of facilitating a terrorist activity of the Islamic State organization banned in Russia, the regional directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB) has told RAPSI.

According to the statement, during operational and search activities the FSB officers have found evidence of his involvement in the funding of the international terrorist organization acting in Syria.

The man is to serve 3 years in prison and 5 other years of his sentence in a high-security penal colony. The sentence has come into force.