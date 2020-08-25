Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/08/2020 23:40

News

Print this

Ex-Leningrad Region penitentiary official imprisoned for 15 years for murder organization

Context
Tags: Murder, Penitentiary system, Leningrad Region, Russia
17:18 25/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 25 (RAPSI) – The Leningrad Regional Court based on a guilty verdict of jurors sentenced  ex-deputy chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service’s (FSIN) St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region directorate Sergey Moiseyenko to 15 years in high-security prison for organization of assassination against his subordinate, the Prosecutor General’s Office reports Tuesday.

Another defendant Igor Zakharov, who had been found guilty of ammunition trafficking, received 14 years behind bars. According to investigators, Zakharov has supplied a pistol for committing the murder. 

According to investigators, Colonel Nikolay Chernov, the head of the technical supervision department for the FSIN’s St. Petersburg Directorate, was murdered in order to hide corruption crimes that took place during construction of a new detention center in the region.

Investigators believe that in late 2016 Moiseyenko asked Sabir Sadykov to kill Chernov, after the latter began to counteract corruption plans of the then penitentiary offical. In turn, Sadykov received a gun and ammunition from another defendant Igor Zakharov.

The case documents read that in March 2017 Sadykov appointed a meeting with Chernov on a highway. On March 2, 2017, the defendant allegedly shot the victim, who died in a hospital on March 7.

Sadykov was sentenced to 9 years in a penal colony; he is the main witness in the Moiseyenko and Zakharov case.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-Leningrad Region penitentiary official imprisoned for 15 years for murder organization

17:18 25/08/2020 The Leningrad Regional Court based on a guilty verdict of jurors sentenced ex-deputy chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service’s (FSIN) St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region directorate Sergey Moiseyenko to 15 years in high-security prison for organization of assassination against his subordinate.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Leningrad Region penitentiary official imprisoned for 15 years for murder organization

17:18 25/08/2020 The Leningrad Regional Court based on a guilty verdict of jurors sentenced ex-deputy chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service’s (FSIN) St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region directorate Sergey Moiseyenko to 15 years in high-security prison for organization of assassination against his subordinate.

Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog initiates case against chocolate manufacturer Lindt

17:02 25/08/2020 The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has opened a case against company Lindt und Sprüngli (Russia) after finding differences in the quality of chocolate products sold under the same Lindt brand in Russia and in Western European countries.

Mother urges to provide her seriously ill child with drug worth over $1 mln

16:07 25/08/2020 A woman in court requests the St. Petersburg healthcare committee to urgently provide her child with a drug worth over $1 million.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100