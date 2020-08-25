Ex-Leningrad Region penitentiary official imprisoned for 15 years for murder organization

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

17:18 25/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 25 (RAPSI) – The Leningrad Regional Court based on a guilty verdict of jurors sentenced ex-deputy chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service’s (FSIN) St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region directorate Sergey Moiseyenko to 15 years in high-security prison for organization of assassination against his subordinate, the Prosecutor General’s Office reports Tuesday.

Another defendant Igor Zakharov, who had been found guilty of ammunition trafficking, received 14 years behind bars. According to investigators, Zakharov has supplied a pistol for committing the murder.

According to investigators, Colonel Nikolay Chernov, the head of the technical supervision department for the FSIN’s St. Petersburg Directorate, was murdered in order to hide corruption crimes that took place during construction of a new detention center in the region.

Investigators believe that in late 2016 Moiseyenko asked Sabir Sadykov to kill Chernov, after the latter began to counteract corruption plans of the then penitentiary offical. In turn, Sadykov received a gun and ammunition from another defendant Igor Zakharov.

The case documents read that in March 2017 Sadykov appointed a meeting with Chernov on a highway. On March 2, 2017, the defendant allegedly shot the victim, who died in a hospital on March 7.

Sadykov was sentenced to 9 years in a penal colony; he is the main witness in the Moiseyenko and Zakharov case.