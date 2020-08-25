Sunlight jewelry retailer, MTS mobile operator suspected of spamming

17:53 24/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 24 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Directorate of the Federal Antimonopoly Service has opened a case against jewelry retailer Sunlight and mobile operator MTS over ads spamming, according to the body’s statement.

The case was launched base on an application of a citizen who complained that he received mobile messages containing advertisement of the jewelry. However, he did give his consent to the receipt of email marketing.

The watchdog considered the companies’ actions as violation of the law on advertising by distribution of ads through electronic networks including telephone communications without the consent of a telephone subscriber to its receipt, the statement reads.