Industrial chemicals found in body of Alexey Navalny – police

© RAPSI

17:28 21/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 21 (RAPSI) – Industrial chemicals were found in the body of Alexey Navalnny during the analysis of wipe samples fron his clothes, hands, nails and hair, the Interior Ministry Omsk Directorate’s press service told RAPSI on Friday.

A chromatographical examination revealed 2-ethylhexyl diphenyl phosphate in Navalny’s body. However, the level of chemical concentration was impossible to establish, according to the statement.

This chemical is usually included in polymers to improve their elasticity. It could appear on his wipe samples through a contact with similar and like things, a plastic cup for example.

On Thursday, a plane with Navalny onboard urgently landed in Omsk after the blogger became heartily sick. He was taken to a hospital in coma.