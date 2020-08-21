Pair may be deprived of parental rights for juggling their baby – Prosecutor General’s Office

14:31 21/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 21 (RAPSI) – The Central District Court of the town of Sochi is to hear a case against a married couple, who have published on the internet a video record demonstrating their abusive treatment of their baby daughter, the press service of Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office informs on Friday.

The video, as well as the information law enforcers had about the parents of the child and their treatment of their daughter, were used as the grounds for the claim to the court seeking that the couple were deprived of their parental rights, the statement reads.

Currently, both spouses are in administrative detention; the baby may be placed in care of her maternal grandmother and grandfather.

A criminal case over child has been opened, according to the statement.