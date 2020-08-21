Russia’s Children Ombudsman urges e-learning for minors in pretrial custody

17:20 20/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 20 (RAPSI) – Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova has proposed to Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov to amend the regulations on education of children kept in pretrial detention facilities.

The Children Ombudsman Office has been working on the issue for a long time as it is concerned about the fact that children the kept in pretrial custody remain without education, which is an important factor of their socialization. Nevertheless, this format is rather hard to introduce in pretrial detention facilities, Kuznetsova observed addressing the All-Russian Conference of Regional Children Rights Commissioners on Thursday.

According to the Ombudsman, the intensification of use of e-learning technologies urges amendment of regulations currently in force.

In answer, the Minister of Education explained that the complexity of the issue of amendment of regulations required holding consultations with experts.