Ex-chief of Tyumen penal colony ordered to 8-year jail for bribetaking

13:26 19/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 19 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Tyumen has sentenced a fomer chief of a local penal colony to 8 years behind bars for receiving bribes worth over 11.8 million rubles ($161,000) from inmates and their acquaintances, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

Additionally, he has been fined 150,000 rubles. Moreover, a flat and a parking slot received as bribes and several other property items, jewelry and money in the amount of 201,500 rubles have been forfeited to the state. The defendant has been found guilty of taking bribes, abuse of office, money laundering and illegal ammunition storage.

From January 2016 to June 2019, the penal colony chief received the bribes from three prisoners and their friends for provision of privileged condition in the penitentiary facility.