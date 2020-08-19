Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
19/08/2020 14:38

News

Print this

Ex-chief of Tyumen penal colony ordered to 8-year jail for bribetaking

Tags: Corruption, Bribery, Penitentiary system, Tyumen, Russia
13:26 19/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 19 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Tyumen has sentenced a fomer chief of a local penal colony to 8 years behind bars for receiving bribes worth over 11.8 million rubles ($161,000) from inmates and their acquaintances, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

Additionally, he has been fined 150,000 rubles. Moreover, a flat and a parking slot received as bribes and several other property items, jewelry and money in the amount of 201,500 rubles have been forfeited to the state. The defendant has been found guilty of taking bribes, abuse of office, money laundering and illegal ammunition storage.

From January 2016 to June 2019, the penal colony chief received the bribes from three prisoners and their friends for provision of privileged condition in the penitentiary facility.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-chief of Tyumen penal colony ordered to 8-year jail for bribetaking

13:26 19/08/2020 A court in Russia’s Tyumen has sentenced a fomer chief of a local penal colony to 8 years behind bars for receiving bribes worth over 11.8 million rubles ($161,000) from inmates and their acquaintances.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian Central Election Commission reveals 35 repeated Constitution changes vote attempts

14:19 19/08/2020 A working group of the Central Election Commission has revealed 35 attempts of the repeated voting on the amendments to Russia’s Constitution, according to the Commission’s member Anton Lopatin.

Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog finds two oil traders guilty of fuel price fixing

12:01 19/08/2020 Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has found two largest Russian oil trading companies guilty of making a cartel agreement during a fuel stock trading in 2018.

Ex-chief of Tyumen penal colony ordered to 8-year jail for bribetaking

13:26 19/08/2020 A court in Russia’s Tyumen has sentenced a fomer chief of a local penal colony to 8 years behind bars for receiving bribes worth over 11.8 million rubles ($161,000) from inmates and their acquaintances.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100