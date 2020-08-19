Russia’s IP Court to review Lego objection to Legorod brand registration

MOSCOW, August 19 (RAPSI) – The Intellectual Property Court of Russia (IP Court) will reargue a challenge of Dutch company Lego Juris A/S to the grant of legal protection of Legorod trademark registered to a Russian businessman, according to court records.

In December 2019, the IP Court’s Presidium obliged to review the arguments of Dutch company Lego Juris A/S. The IP Court ruled in favor of the foreign company saying the decision of Rospatent, the Russian Federal Intellectual Property, Patents and Trademark Agency, dismissing Lego Juris objections was invalid.

Lego Juris believes the trademark in dispute, which is owned by a Russian self-employed entrepreneur, is confusingly similar to Lego brand, well-known in the Russian Federation.

The Dutch company argues that the dismissal of its claim by Rospatent is a result of the agency’s failure to duly take into account the relevant evidence, in particular, the statistics of a consumer survey conducted in May 2018.



