Moskalkova asks U.S. Attorney General to back Russian mother’s sentence mitigation plea

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:47 18/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 18 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has requested United States Attorney General William Barr to support a sentence mitigation motion filed by Bogdana Osipova convicted of the so-called kidnapping of her own children, according to a document’s copy obtained by RAPSI.

Currently, Osipova is serving her 7-year sentence in the federal prison Danbury in Connecticut.

Russia’s Ombudsman insists that Osipova’s grave health condition and several serious chronical illnesses endanger her life if she is infected with COVID-19.

Therefore, Moskalkova asked Barr to back the Russian woman’s plea for changing her prison sentence to any other non-custodial punishment.

Osipova left America with her children in 2014 explaining this action by violence from ex-husband Brian Mobley, a U.S. citizen. Then the court passed the custody of children to Mobley. She returned to the United States in 2017 to file a request for the custody of her daughters but was arrested and then detained on charges of abduction of her children.

In June 2019, the United States District Court for the District of Kansas sentenced her to 7 years behind bars, ordered that she be placed under the U.S. authorities’ supervision after release for 3 years and therefore prohibited her from leaving the country during this period. The court also obliged her to make efforts necessary to the children’s return to America.