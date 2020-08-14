Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Petition to quash recovery of $3.2 mln in favor of Russian firm returned to Belarus

Tags: Commercial litigation, International Chamber of Commerce, Moscow Commercial Court, Belarus, Russia
17:43 14/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 14 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has returned to the Republic of Belarus, represented by the country’s Council of Ministers, its plea to reverse a ruling of a commercial court to recover $3.2 million in favor of Russian construction firm Management Company Davinchi, according to the court materials.

This June, the petitioner asked the Moscow Commercial Court to reverse a decision of the International Commercial Arbitration Court at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation of March 12, 2020.

On June 25 the hearings were stayed due to paperwork irregularities; nevertheless these irregularities have not been corrected by a deadline set by the court.

Davinchi, in turn, asks the Moscow Commercial Court to issue a writ of enforcement of the Commerce Chamber award granted on March 12.


