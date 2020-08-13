Ex-mayor of Russia’s Orenburg sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for corruption

12:26 13/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 13 (RAPSI) – A court of Russia’s Orenburg has passed a 4.5-year high-security penal colony sentence on the former city mayor Yevgeny Arapov for corruption crimes, RAPSI has learnt from the Investigative Committee’s press service.

Additionally, the defendant has been fined 15 million rubles. The court has also banned him from holding authority posts for 5 years.

According to the court ruling, in 2012, Arapov acting as Orenburg mayor created a firm through a figurehead to run rental property business. In 2018, he received a 400,000-ruble ($5,400) bribe from one of his deputies for connivance.

Moreover, one businessman gave Arapov a one-room apartment worth 1.3 million rubles ($18,000) registered to a figurehead.



