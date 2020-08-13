Two gang members get life sentence for prosecutor’s murder

11:08 13/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 13 (RAPSI) – The Smolensk Regional Court has sentenced two gang members to life in prison for the murder of a prosecutor of Roslavl town in 2005, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office has told RAPSI.

The guilty verdict agaist Igor Galantsev and Sergey Novgorodov has been delivered by jurors.

Three other members of the criminal group have received long prison terms ranging from 12 to 20.5 years behind bars.

The defendants have been found guilty of murder and banditism.

On January 22, 2005, the Roslavl prosecutor left his home and went to his car. At that moment, three criminals came to him, shot the victim dead and left the scene, the statement reads.