Moscow resident detained in bride murder case

10:56 13/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 13 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has detained Muscovite Alexander Voronin charged with killing his bride shortly before their wedding, the Investigative Committee’s press service has told RAPSI.

In late July, the body of the killed local woman Marina Pankratova was found in a flat in central Moscow. Her boyfriend escaped and became the main suspect in the murder. Reportedly, the couple prepared for the wedding.

Investigation is underway. If convicted, Voronin could face up to 15 years in prison.



