Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
13/08/2020 14:25

News

Print this

Moscow resident detained in bride murder case

Context
Tags: Pre-trial detention, Murder, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Moscow, Russia
10:56 13/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 13 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has detained Muscovite Alexander Voronin charged with killing his bride shortly before their wedding, the Investigative Committee’s press service has told RAPSI.

In late July, the body of the killed local woman Marina Pankratova was found in a flat in central Moscow. Her boyfriend escaped and became the main suspect in the murder. Reportedly, the couple prepared for the wedding.

Investigation is underway. If convicted, Voronin could face up to 15 years in prison. 


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow resident detained in bride murder case

10:56 13/08/2020 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has detained Muscovite Alexander Voronin charged with killing his bride shortly before their wedding.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Two gang members get life sentence for prosecutor’s murder

11:08 13/08/2020 The Smolensk Regional Court has sentenced two gang members to life in prison for the murder of a prosecutor of Roslavl town in 2005.

Ex-mayor of Russia’s Orenburg sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for corruption

12:26 13/08/2020 A court of Russia’s Orenburg has passed a 4.5-year high-security penal colony sentence on the former city mayor Yevgeny Arapov for corruption crimes.

All-Russia People’s Front member proposes lower property tax on multi-child families

13:40 13/08/2020 Director of the Coordination Center for Economic Revival of the All-Russia People’s Front, Head of Profstazhirovka 2.0 project Ilya Semin has presented his proposal to lower the property tax on families having three and more underage children.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100