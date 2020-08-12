Ex-Prosecutor General’s Office employee fined $2,000 for violent use against policeman

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:26 11/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 11 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court on Tuesday found ex-deputy chief of the security support department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Igor Mylnikov of use of force against a police officer and fined him 150,000 rubles ($2,000), RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

The case was heard without examining evidence as the defendant had pleaded guilty.

According to case papers, on June 29, police stopped Mylnikov who was in a drunken state in a public place. He was taken to a police station where he beat a police officer.

After the incident Russia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov fired Mylnikov.