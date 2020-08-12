Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
12/08/2020 04:41

News

Print this

Ex-Prosecutor General’s Office employee fined $2,000 for violent use against policeman

Tags: Fine, The Prosecutor General's Office, Police, Moscow, Russia
16:26 11/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 11 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court on Tuesday found ex-deputy chief of the security support department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Igor Mylnikov of use of force against a police officer and fined him 150,000 rubles ($2,000), RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

The case was heard without examining evidence as the defendant had pleaded guilty.

According to case papers, on June 29, police stopped Mylnikov who was in a drunken state in a public place. He was taken to a police station where he beat a police officer.

After the incident Russia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov fired Mylnikov.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Ex-Prosecutor General’s Office employee fined $2,000 for violent use against policeman

16:26 11/08/2020 Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court on Tuesday found ex-deputy chief of the security support department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Igor Mylnikov of use of force against a police officer and fined him 150,000 rubles ($2,000).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Doctors suspect actor Efremov charged with fatal crash may have preinfarction angina

15:24 11/08/2020 Doctors suspect actor Mikhail Efremov charged with deadly road traffic accident committed under the influence of alcohol may have a pre-myocardial infarction or potential stroke condition.

Ex-Prosecutor General’s Office employee fined $2,000 for violent use against policeman

16:26 11/08/2020 Moscow’s Dorogomilovsky District Court on Tuesday found ex-deputy chief of the security support department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Igor Mylnikov of use of force against a police officer and fined him 150,000 rubles ($2,000).

Russia’s Civic Chamber backs bill on regulation of languages of small-numbered peoples

14:48 11/08/2020 The Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation is to present to the State Duma the results of a public evaluation of a bill on the regulation of languages of ingenious small ethnic communities before August 15.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100