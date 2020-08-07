Investigative Committee to check circumstances of arrest of Russians in Belarus

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:24 07/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 7 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Investigative Committee is checking circumstances of the arrest of 33 Russian nationals in Belarus, the body’s press service reports.

After collection and thorough analysys of all necessary information Russian investigators will give legal assessment, the statement reads.

Russian citizens were arrested in Bearus on July 29. According to the Belarusian law enforcement, Russians are representatives of a private military company Vagner. They arrived in Belarus to allegedly destabilize the situation in the country during the presidential election campaign.