Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
06/08/2020 16:01

News

Print this

Seven New Greatness movement case defendants found guilty of extremism

Context
Tags: Extremism, Moscow's Lyublinsky District Court, Russia
13:51 06/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 6 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court on Thursday found activists of the New Greatness (“Novoe Velichie”) movement guilty of organizing an extremist community, RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

The court found that Anna Pavlikova, Maria Dubovik, Dmitry Poletayev, Maxim Roshchin, Ruslan Kostylenkov, Vyacheslav Kryukov and Petr Karamzin created the community for a violent upheaval.

Prosecutors earlier asked the court to sentence alleged leader of the extremist movement Kostylenkov to 7.5 years in penal colony; Karamzin and Kryukov to 6.5 and 6 years behind bars respectively. Suspended terms were demanded for other defendants.

Alleged activists of the extremist movement were arrested in March 2018. Investigators stated that the defendants followed far-right ideas and that their leader claimed that he planned to establish a new order in Russia.

The New Greatness case became a subject of public controversy because the defense has information that the movement itself was organized by a law enforcement officer.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Seven New Greatness movement case defendants found guilty of extremism

13:51 06/08/2020 Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court on Thursday found activists of the New Greatness (“Novoe Velichie”) movement guilty of organizing an extremist community.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Seven New Greatness movement case defendants found guilty of extremism

13:51 06/08/2020 Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court on Thursday found activists of the New Greatness (“Novoe Velichie”) movement guilty of organizing an extremist community.

Seizure of assets owned by eight former executives of Vneshprombank upheld

14:56 06/08/2020 The Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals has dismissed appeals against seizure of immovable assets belonging to eight former top managers of Vneshprombank.

Human rights body member to apply to Sri Lankan envoy over Russians arrested on island

15:43 06/08/2020 Member of the Russian Presidential Human Rights Council Standing Commission on International Cooperation in Human Rights Alexander Brod is going to send an application to a Sri Lankan envoy in defense of the rights of Russians arrested on the island on the insect collection allegations.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100