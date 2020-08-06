Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
06/08/2020 01:47

News

Print this

Moscow University official arrested on charges of premeditated bankruptcy

Tags: Bankruptcy, Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia
19:01 05/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 5 (RAPSI) – Moscow University vice-rector and cofounder of Invest-Alliance company Alexey Grishin has been arrested in a deliberate bankruptcy case, Russia’s Investigative Committee press service informs on Wednesday.

Searches were conducted in the places of residence of the suspect in Moscow and the Moscow Region and at his working place; investigators seized money, jewelry, financial documents, and other items; Grishin was transported to the town of Saransk for interrogation, the statement reads.

Investigators intend to petition for the imposition of pretrial restrictions.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow University official arrested on charges of premeditated bankruptcy

19:01 05/08/2020 Moscow University vice-rector and cofounder of Invest-Alliance company Alexey Grishin has been arrested in a deliberate bankruptcy case.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow University official arrested on charges of premeditated bankruptcy

19:01 05/08/2020 Moscow University vice-rector and cofounder of Invest-Alliance company Alexey Grishin has been arrested in a deliberate bankruptcy case.

Russia’s rights activist urges probe into desecration of WW2 memorial in Poland

16:14 05/08/2020 Member of the Russian Presidential Human Rights Council Standing Commission on International Cooperation in Human Rights Alexander Brod believes Russia’s Investigative Committee must react to the desecration of a memorial of Soviet Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky in Poland.

Two Vladikavkaz investigators detained in bribery case

15:08 05/08/2020 Two Vladikavkaz investigative officials have been put in detention on suspicion of receiving a bribe from an attorney.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100