Moscow University official arrested on charges of premeditated bankruptcy

© flickr.com/ Phuket@photographer.net

19:01 05/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 5 (RAPSI) – Moscow University vice-rector and cofounder of Invest-Alliance company Alexey Grishin has been arrested in a deliberate bankruptcy case, Russia’s Investigative Committee press service informs on Wednesday.

Searches were conducted in the places of residence of the suspect in Moscow and the Moscow Region and at his working place; investigators seized money, jewelry, financial documents, and other items; Grishin was transported to the town of Saransk for interrogation, the statement reads.

Investigators intend to petition for the imposition of pretrial restrictions.