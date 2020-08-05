Russia’s rights activist urges probe into desecration of WW2 memorial in Poland

16:14 05/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 5 (RAPSI) – Member of the Russian Presidential Human Rights Council Standing Commission on International Cooperation in Human Rights Alexander Brod believes Russia’s Investigative Committee must react to the desecration of a memorial of Soviet Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky in Poland.

The sculpture was stolen from a cemetery and later found beheaded and left in the street.

The rights activist urges Russian and Polish investigators to launch a probe into the incident.

As a Human Rights Council member, Brod intends to appeal to the ambassador of Poland in Russia and international rights organizations seeking their intervention in the case he calls a “cynical act of vandalism” and a manifestation of ingratitude to the Marshal who was a native of Poland and participated in the liberation of the county from the Nazis; the activist believes the incident resulted from the anti-Russian hysteria he alleges tears apart the Polish society.