Two Vladikavkaz investigators detained in bribery case

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:08 05/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 5 (RAPSI) – Two Vladikavkaz investigative officials have been put in detention on suspicion of receiving a bribe from an attorney, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to the probe, in July, the alleged accomplices were going to take a bribe from a defense lawyer for on of suspects in a case over attempted insurance fraud for non-bringing him to liability and closure of the case.

The case papers read that the senior investigator was arrested on July 29 when taking the bribe.



