Ex-Roscosmos scientist convicted of treason to be released on parole

© flickr.com/ Andreas Eldh

14:58 05/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 5 (RAPSI) – The Tver Regional Court upheld a lower court’s ruling on the release of ex-employee of the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (the head institute for Roscosmos space corporation) and reader of the Moscow State Technical University Vladimir Lapygin convicted of treason on parole, RAPSI was told in the court on Wednesday.

In December 2016, the Supreme Court of Russia upheld a 7-year jail sentence given to Lapygin in September of the same year.

Lapygin was arrested in May 2015. Investigators said that the scientist was transferring technological data abroad. Specifics of the case were not published because of secrecy.



