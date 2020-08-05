Рейтинг@Mail.ru
05/08/2020 16:30

Russia’s Primorye resident faces trial on social media hacking allegations

Tags: Internet, Hacking, The Prosecutor General's Office, Primorsky Krai, Russia
13:28 05/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 5 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors in Russia’s Primorsky Krai approved indictment against a local resident, who had allegedly hacked accounts of 21 users of a social network, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

His case is to be heard by the Leninsky District Court in Vladivostok, the statement reads.

The man is charged with hacking. According to the investigation, in January, he found 21 line mobile numbers on one of social media platfors. Assisted by two accomplices, the defendant illegally received logins and passwords of the users’ profiles where using his computer he activated incoming call transfer to his number. Then he changed passwords of the stolen accounts in order to further use them for mercenary purposes and then disactivated incoming call transfer, investigators claim.

