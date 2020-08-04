Detention of lawyers involved in Aeroflot embezzlement case extended till autumn

12:37 04/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 4 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Tuesday extended detention of lawyers Alexander Slivko and Dina Kibets accused of large-scale embezzlement in the Aeroflot company until August 30, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Other defendants in the case are ex-deputy CEO of Aeroflot air carrier Vladimir Aleksandrov and ex-employee of Aeroflot’s legal department Tatiana Davydova.

They are charged with rendering legal services to the company in the amount at least 250 million rubles (about $3.5million at the current exchange rate).

Aleksandrov worked in the airline’s legal department and was engaged in external legal services provided for the company at the rate of 350 euros per hour from 2016 to 2017, the case papers read.



