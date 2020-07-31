Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Ombudsman Moskalkova closely monitors situation around 33 Russians arrested in Belarus

Tags: Arrest, Riots, Human rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, Belarus, Russia
12:17 31/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 31 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova closely follows the situation in Belarus, where 33 Russian nationals have been arrested on suspicion of instigating mass riots, the press service of the Ombudsman Office informs on Friday.

The Rights Commissioner closely monitors the situation in Belarus; her Office staff responsible for international aspects of work is engaged in collecting all available information, making lists of detainees, analyzing the charges brought against them, the statement reads.

Moskalkova’s representatives noted that by this time no respective complaints have reached her Office; nevertheless, in such high profile cases the law on Ombudsman gives the Rights Commissioner the right to react, so her staff is thoroughly analyzes the situation.

On July 29, 33 Russian nationals were arrested in Belarus; the country’s law enforcers insist that the detained persons are members of private military firm Vagner, who arrived to Belarus with the aim to destabilize the situation there in the period of the presidential election campaign.

