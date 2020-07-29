Man accused of knife attack on Moscow’s St. Nicholas congregation faces trial

© pixabay.com

MOSCOW, July 29 (RAPSI) – Investigation into Efim Efimov charged with a knife attack on congregation of the Saint Nicholas church in central Moscow has been completed, the Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Irina Volk has told RAPSI.

The case with an approved indictment has been forwarded to the Basmanny District Court of Moscow, she has added.

The man stands charged with hooliganism and beating.

According to case papers, early on February 16, the defendant carved up two churchgoers in central Moscow’s Saint Nicholas church. Efimov was arrested on the scene.



