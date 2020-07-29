NGO in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk declared extremist - prosecutors

© pixabay.com

10:59 29/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 29 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk has declared the Nation and Freedom Committee extremist organization upon a prosecutor’s administrative lawsuit, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to the statement, the NGO distributed extremist papers, incited hatred and enmity towards certain social groups. Prosecutors believe its activity poses a threat to the public security, interests of society and state and violates human rights and freedoms.

The Nation and Freedom Committee is Russia’s nationalist social and political organization created in 2014.



