Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
29/07/2020 15:39

News

Print this

NGO in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk declared extremist - prosecutors

Tags: Extremism, Court, NGO, The Prosecutor General's Office, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
10:59 29/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 29 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk has declared the Nation and Freedom Committee extremist organization upon a prosecutor’s administrative lawsuit, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to the statement, the NGO distributed extremist papers, incited hatred and enmity towards certain social groups. Prosecutors believe its activity poses a threat to the public security, interests of society and state and violates human rights and freedoms.

The Nation and Freedom Committee is Russia’s nationalist social and political organization created in 2014.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

NGO in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk declared extremist - prosecutors

10:59 29/07/2020 A court in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk has declared the Nation and Freedom Committee extremist organization upon a prosecutor’s administrative lawsuit.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Putin: It is necessary to avoid repeated COVID-19 restrictions in Russia

14:42 29/07/2020 It is necessary to do everything using preventive measures to avoid repeated extensive restrictions over the spread of coronavirus infection, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said during a briefing on Wednesday.

Victims in fatal road accident case prepare civil claims against actor Efremov

12:16 29/07/2020 Relatives of driver Sergey Zakharov, who had died in a traffic road accident involving actor Mikhail Efremov, prepared civil lawsuits against the defendant.

Man accused of knife attack on Moscow’s St. Nicholas congregation faces trial

15:30 29/07/2020 Investigation into Efim Efimov charged with a knife attack on congregation of the Saint Nicholas church in central Moscow has been completed.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100