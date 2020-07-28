Four alleged participants of Moscow mass ethnic conflicts put in detention

© flickr.com/ Jobs For Felons Hub

13:24 28/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 28 (RAPSI) – Four persons allegedly involved in the mass inter-ethnic clashes in several Moscow districts were placed in detention, the press service of Moscow’s Troitsk court told RAPSI on Tuesday.

The four men are suspected of hooliganism committed by a group of people in conspiracy.

Earlier, Moscow’s Kuzminsky District Court detained another defendant, a citizen of Azerbaijan Dzheikhun Giyasov, until September 24.

According to the Moscow police, between July 23 and 24, several cases of disturbance of public peace, damage to property and infliction of bodily harm by foreign nationals were recorded in the city. Crimianl cases were opened over hooliganism and robbery. Over 30 alleged participants of the clashes were taken to police stations.



