Ex-anticorruption police officer gets 4 years for abuse of power

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:47 24/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 24 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has sentenced a former official of the Interior Ministry’s Anticorruption Directorate Sergey Uryadov to 4 years in jail for abuse of power, the court’s press service reports.

The court also banned the defendant to hold public and law enforcement posts for 3 years.

The case has been heard behind closed doors because of secrecy. Therefore, its details have not been disclosed.