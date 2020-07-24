Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Ex-anticorruption police officer gets 4 years for abuse of power

Tags: Abuse of power, Police, Interior Ministry, Russia
16:47 24/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 24 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has sentenced a former official of the Interior Ministry’s Anticorruption Directorate Sergey Uryadov to 4 years in jail for abuse of power, the court’s press service reports.

The court also banned the defendant to hold public and law enforcement posts for 3 years.

The case has been heard behind closed doors because of secrecy. Therefore, its  details have not been disclosed.

