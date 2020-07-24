Russia’s penitentiary official put in detention on charges of abuse of office

11:44 24/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 24 (RAPSI) – Chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service’s State Property and Housing Maintaining Sergey Verzhevikin was placed in detention until September 21, RAPSI was told in the press service of the Savelovsky District Court of Moscow on Friday.

The official is charged with abuse of office resulted in grave circumstances.

One more defendant is ex-head of Stroyzhilprom company Oleg Mokhnorylov. He stands accused of fraud.

Details of the case have not been disclosed yet.



