Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/07/2020 14:39

News

Print this

Moscow court upholds undesirable NGO label of Ukrainian World Congress, Free Russia

Context
Tags: Moscow City Court, NGO, The Prosecutor General's Office, U.S, Canada, Ukraine, Russia
10:59 24/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 24 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has dismissed appeals filed by Free Russia Foundation and Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) against the undesirable organization label given to them by Russian authorities, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In 2019, Russian prosecutors declared Candian UWC and America’s Free Russia an undesirable organizations claiming that their activity poses threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and safety of the country. Following that, the Justice Ministry added the NGOs to the list of international undesirable organizations.

The NGOs appealed the decision; but Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court upheld the order in early 2020.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow court upholds undesirable NGO label of Ukrainian World Congress, Free Russia

10:59 24/07/2020 The Moscow City Court has dismissed appeals filed by Free Russia Foundation and Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) against the undesirable organization label given to them by Russian authorities.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Three defendants in 2014 Total CEO plane crash case sentenced to jail

01:15 24/07/2020 Moscow’s Solntsevsky District Court has sentenced three employees of Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to jail terms ranging from 5 and 6 years in a case over the tragic crash of Total CEO Cristophe de Maergerie’s plane in 2014.

Russia’s Federation Council approves bill on attitude development component in education

14:38 24/07/2020 The Federation Council has approved a bill developed by President Vladimir Putin on amendments to the law on education as concerns personal development of students.

Antimonopoly watchdog reveals $11mln cartel agreement at Siberian hydropower plant

12:59 24/07/2020 Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has found out that two companies made an anticompetitive agreement concerning the procurement of construction works at the Sayano-Shushenskaya hydroelectric power project.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100