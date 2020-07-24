Moscow court upholds undesirable NGO label of Ukrainian World Congress, Free Russia

© flickr.com/photos/moscow-live

10:59 24/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 24 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has dismissed appeals filed by Free Russia Foundation and Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) against the undesirable organization label given to them by Russian authorities, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In 2019, Russian prosecutors declared Candian UWC and America’s Free Russia an undesirable organizations claiming that their activity poses threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and safety of the country. Following that, the Justice Ministry added the NGOs to the list of international undesirable organizations.

The NGOs appealed the decision; but Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court upheld the order in early 2020.



