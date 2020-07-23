Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/07/2020 21:40

News

Print this

Man accused of insulting Russian Constitutional Court judges detained for 7 days

Tags: Insults, Internet, Telegram, The Constitutional Court, Russia
17:36 23/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) – A court has ordered a man charged with insulting judges of Russia’s Constitutional Court on the Internet to be placed in administrative detention for 7 days, lawyer Alexey Bushmakov has told RAPSI.

Fedor Krasheninnikov has been found guilty of repeated contempt, according to the attorney.

According to the administrative offense protocol, on March 14, Krasheninnikov published an insulting statement against the Constitutional Court judges on his Telegram channel.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Man accused of insulting Russian Constitutional Court judges detained for 7 days

17:36 23/07/2020 A court has ordered a man charged with insulting judges of Russia’s Constitutional Court on the Internet to be placed in administrative detention for 7 days.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Ombudsman turns to UN over police attack on Russian journalists in U.S.

12:39 23/07/2020 Russia’s Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova stood up for the rights of Russian journalists after they had been attacked by the police in Portland, U.S.A. The Ombudsman applied to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet and President of the International Federation of Journalists Younes M'Jahed.

Businessman jailed for 8 years in President’s residence reconstruction embezzlement case

14:12 23/07/2020 Businessman Stanislav Kyuner on Thursday received 8 years in high-security prison for embezzlement of over one billion rubles (about $15 million) during construction and reconstruction of the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryevo near Moscow.

Investigators demand arrest in absentia for runaway ex-minister Abyzov case defendant

13:00 23/07/2020 Investigators have filed a motion to issue an arrest warrant for Andrey Titarenko, an escaped defendant in a 4 billion-ruble (about $60 million at the current exchange rate) embezzlement case of the former Minister for Open Government affairs Mikhail Abyzov, in absentia.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100