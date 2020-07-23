Man accused of insulting Russian Constitutional Court judges detained for 7 days

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) – A court has ordered a man charged with insulting judges of Russia’s Constitutional Court on the Internet to be placed in administrative detention for 7 days, lawyer Alexey Bushmakov has told RAPSI.

Fedor Krasheninnikov has been found guilty of repeated contempt, according to the attorney.

According to the administrative offense protocol, on March 14, Krasheninnikov published an insulting statement against the Constitutional Court judges on his Telegram channel.