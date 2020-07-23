Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/07/2020 13:32

News

Print this

Charges brought against defendants in illegal Moscow casino case

Context
Tags: Gambling, Investigative Committee, Russia, Moscow
12:23 23/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) – Ten people have been charged with illegal organization of a gambling house in Moscow, according to a report of the press service of the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigations Directorate.

According to the investigation, within up to March 2019, the defendants created a criminal group to run illegal gambling business outside a gambling zone with the use of gaming equipment at several addresses in Moscow.

The accused pleaded guilty and repented, that’s why a court released them on travel restrictions and recognizance to behave. The casinos were shut down.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Charges brought against defendants in illegal Moscow casino case

12:23 23/07/2020 Ten people have been charged with illegal organization of a gambling house in Moscow.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Ombudsman turns to UN over police attack on Russian journalists in U.S.

12:39 23/07/2020 Russia’s Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova stood up for the rights of Russian journalists after they had been attacked by the police in Portland, U.S.A. The Ombudsman applied to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet and President of the International Federation of Journalists Younes M'Jahed.

Charges brought against defendants in illegal Moscow casino case

12:23 23/07/2020 Ten people have been charged with illegal organization of a gambling house in Moscow.

Suspect in murder of elderly teacher of cinematography institute arrested in Moscow

09:18 23/07/2020 A woman suspected of killing a honoured 90-year old instructor of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography has been arrested in Moscow.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100