Charges brought against defendants in illegal Moscow casino case

12:23 23/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) – Ten people have been charged with illegal organization of a gambling house in Moscow, according to a report of the press service of the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigations Directorate.

According to the investigation, within up to March 2019, the defendants created a criminal group to run illegal gambling business outside a gambling zone with the use of gaming equipment at several addresses in Moscow.

The accused pleaded guilty and repented, that’s why a court released them on travel restrictions and recognizance to behave. The casinos were shut down.