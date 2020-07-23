Suspect in murder of elderly teacher of cinematography institute arrested in Moscow

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

09:18 23/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) - A woman suspected of killing a honoured 90-year old instructor of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography has been arrested in Moscow, according to a statement of the Investigative Committee.

Investigators claim that on July 19 a body of the woman born 1929 showing signs of violent death, namely multiple stab and slash wounds, was found in her flat in west Moscow.

A woman born 1951 was promptly identified as a murder suspect and arrested. Charges and restrictive measure will be brought against her soon, the statement reads.



