23/07/2020 13:32

News

Suspect in murder of elderly teacher of cinematography institute arrested in Moscow

Tags: Murder, Investigative Committee, Russia, Moscow
09:18 23/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) - A woman suspected of killing a honoured 90-year old instructor of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography has been arrested in Moscow, according to a statement of the Investigative Committee.

Investigators claim that on July 19 a body of the woman born 1929 showing signs of violent death, namely multiple stab and slash wounds, was found in her flat in west Moscow. 

A woman born 1951 was promptly identified as a murder suspect and arrested. Charges and restrictive measure will be brought against her soon, the statement reads.


