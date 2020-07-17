Sham lawyer charged with swindling client out of $4,200 to stand trial in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 17 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office has approved an indictment in a criminal case against a man, who used a forged lawyer certificate to defraud his client out 300,000 rubles (about $4,200), the body’s press service informs on Friday.

The case is to be heard on the merits by the Dorogomilovsky District Court of Moscow, the statement reads.

The sham lawyer has been charged with grave fraud, use of knowingly false documents, and forgery of an official document.

Investigators believe that using forged documents the accused could persuade a person, who was a suspect in a case, of his legitimate lawyer status; for his services the man demanded and was paid a fee in the amount of 300,000 rubles.