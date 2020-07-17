Russian man faces trial on charges of throwing Scottish fold kittens out of balcony

© flickr.com/ fbazhenov

15:45 17/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 17 (RAPSI) – A 35-year resident of Russia’s Novokuznetsk will go on trial on accusations of throwing two Scottish fold kittens out of a balcony, RAPSI has learnt from the Interior Ministry’s Kemerovo Region Main Directorate.

According to investigators, in May, the defendant under the influence of alcohol threw two kittens out of the balcony of his apartment on a fifth floor in front of his three kids. The animals died from injuries, the statement reads.

The man stands charged with cruelty to animals. If convicted he could face up to 5 years behind bars.



